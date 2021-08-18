Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 59.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Solar by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

