Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.06 million, a PE ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

