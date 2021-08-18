Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 260.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $897,457. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

