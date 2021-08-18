Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $242,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.95.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

