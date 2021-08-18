Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

