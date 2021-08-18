Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $17,433,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

KRG opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.51, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

