Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 207,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,914. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $325.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

