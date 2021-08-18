Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins stock opened at $235.84 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

