Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

