CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $10,029.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00136075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,232.05 or 1.00088164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.00896665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.