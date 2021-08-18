CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Trading 0.6% Higher

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. 53 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyberAgent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.