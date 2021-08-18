Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,614,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.82. 2,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

