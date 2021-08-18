Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,106.42% and a negative return on equity of 185.32%.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

