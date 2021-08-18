CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $244.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

