CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CynergisTek by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in CynergisTek by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CynergisTek by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTEK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 24,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

