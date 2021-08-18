CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CTEK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 24,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,154. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.
CynergisTek Company Profile
CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
