CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CTEK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 24,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,154. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

