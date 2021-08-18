CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.
CTEK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48.
CynergisTek Company Profile
