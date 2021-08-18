CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

CTEK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

