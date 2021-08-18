D Keith Grossman Buys 7,000 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nevro stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

