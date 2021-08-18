D Keith Grossman Buys 7,000 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nevro stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.
About Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
