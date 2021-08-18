D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 785 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after buying an additional 54,881 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.23. 95,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

