D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes $5.38 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 142,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,511. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49.

