DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

HTBI opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $455.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 586,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

