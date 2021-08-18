Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 46.7% in July

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 86,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.