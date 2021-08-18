Daimler (DDAIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/17/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
- 8/11/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
- 8/11/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 8/9/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/23/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/23/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/22/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
- 7/22/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new $86.75 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
- 6/28/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
- 6/28/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of DDAIF traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,211. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daimler AG will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.