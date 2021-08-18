Daimler (DDAIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/11/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new $86.75 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/28/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of DDAIF traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,211. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daimler AG will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

