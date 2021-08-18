Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in July

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFIHY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 2,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dairy Farm International has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

