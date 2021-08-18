Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in July

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFIHY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 2,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dairy Farm International has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

