Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,016 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.99. 391,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $420.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

