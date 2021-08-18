Dakota Wealth Management Buys 6,784 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $361,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 91,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 170,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.96. 163,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

