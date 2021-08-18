Dakota Wealth Management Has $17.85 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.31. 40,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,507. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

