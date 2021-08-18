Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 651 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,268,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.49. 51,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,687. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.24.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

