Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.55 and last traded at $74.52. 13,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 521,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Danaos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Danaos by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.