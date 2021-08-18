Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 5.7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.17. 5,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,518,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of -1.14.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.