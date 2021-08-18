Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DANOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

DANOY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 277,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,909. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

