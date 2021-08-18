DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.
DRIO stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of DarioHealth worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.
