DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.

DRIO stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of DarioHealth worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

