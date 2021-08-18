David A. Friedman Sells 25,000 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LEVI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,611. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the period. 14.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

