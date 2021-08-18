David E. Simonelli Sells 7,567 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $968.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

