David E. Simonelli Sells 7,567 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $968.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
