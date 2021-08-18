DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.05. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.
About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
