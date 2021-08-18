DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.05. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.58.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

