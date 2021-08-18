DDKoin Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $14,756.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00069702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000188 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007463 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003956 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

