Dean Stoecker Sells 5,000 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.26. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

