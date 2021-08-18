Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $359.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $189.38 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

