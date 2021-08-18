Dego Finance (DEGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.74 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $79.78 million and approximately $42.74 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.27 or 0.00020498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.73 or 0.00842016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00159060 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

DEGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.