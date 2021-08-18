Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87.

Get Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.