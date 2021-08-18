Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,753,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 2,750,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,692.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

