Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denali reported wider loss in the second quarter. The company possesses an impressive portfolio of targeted therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s pipeline progress has been impressive and it has formed strategic collaborations with bigwigs like Sanofi, Biogen and Takeda to advance its pipeline. It has collaborated with Biogen to co-develop and co-commercialize its small-molecule inhibitors of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) for Parkinson’s disease, which provides the company with an influx of cash and support the development of the candidate. However, the company does not have any approved products in its portfolio and most of its candidates are years away from commercialization. Hence, any pipeline setback will be detrimental to its prospects. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,887. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,494. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

