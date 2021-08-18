Desjardins Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRRPF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FRRPF opened at $8.34 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.