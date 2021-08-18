Desjardins Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRRPF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

FRRPF opened at $8.34 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

