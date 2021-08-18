Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Trimmed by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

