DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Richard D. Pilnik Acquires 15,000 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DMAC shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

