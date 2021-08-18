DIGG (DIGG) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $54,193.23 or 1.20596483 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $28.67 million and $325,025.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00134515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00151483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,815.87 or 0.99728994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00886561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.09 or 0.06771809 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 529 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.