Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.
NASDAQ DGII opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.36 million, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
