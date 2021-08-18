Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.36 million, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGII. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.06.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

