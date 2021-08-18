Digitalcoin (DGC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 62.2% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $366,933.17 and $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,262.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.59 or 0.06729322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.31 or 0.01417234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00374822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00140825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.78 or 0.00564311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00351241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00313863 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,678,866 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.