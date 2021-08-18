Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.95

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.95 and last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 44 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,152,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,033 shares of company stock worth $9,344,337. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

