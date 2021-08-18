Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.47. 393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

